Jamaica is soon to be removed from England’s Travel Corridor list of countries.

This according to a recently updated list on the UK government website today, August 28, 2020.

The Corridor list consists of countries and territories you can travel to England from and may not have to self-isolate. However, travellers may still need to self-isolate if they visited or made a transit stop in any country or territory not included on the list 14 days before arrival in England.

Jamaica is scheduled to be removed from the list tomorrow, August 29, 2020 at 4 am. Anyone arriving in the UK from Jamaica on or after August 29 will be required to self-isolate upon return. They will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

According to the UK’s guidance on COVID-19 travel corridors, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to Jamaica. This advisory is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

Within the last 24 hours ending Thursday August 27, Jamaica recorded an additional 66 cases of COVID-19. When this report was published, the latest COVID-19 update had been published on Thursday afternoon. This brought the total number of cases for the island to 1,870.

Last Saturday, August 22, Trinidad was removed from the UK’s safe travel list. The removal was prompted by a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the southern Caribbean territory. The latest update provided this morning, August 28, recorded 867 active cases of the coronavirus on that island with two new COVID-related deaths reported.

However, a number of Caribbean territories still remain within the Travel Corridor.

These include Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, among others. The territories included in the Travel Corridor have been assessed as no longer presenting an unacceptably high risk to British people travelling abroad and as such Cuba and Protugal will be added to the list at 4 am, August 29, 2020 – if you arrive in England from either or these two countries before 4 am, August 29, you will need to self-isolate.

Along with Jamaica, Switzerland and the Czech Republic will also be removed from the exempt list at 4 am, August 29, 2020.

The updated list of Caribbean territories with no self-isolation requirement on arrival in England can be viewed here.

Countries and territories can be taken off or added to the travel corridor list at any time, the website states.