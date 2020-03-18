Barbados Reggae Festival postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The Barbados Reggae Festival scheduled to be held from April 24 to 28 has been postponed due to there being confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Barbados.

In a statement issued on social media, the FAS7Star committee stated:



"Following the Prime Minister's request to postpone all social gatherings with 100 people or more, for three months, and the announcement of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island, FAS Promotions has postponed next month's Barbados Reggae Festival until future dates later this year.

We will announce the new dates as soon as information is available as to when Barbados can resume normal activity. "

Popular regional dancehall and reggae artistes such as Koffee, Jimmy Cliff, Richie Spice, Sizzla, Christopher Martin, Stylo, Squash, Jahvilliani and more were expected to perform at the four-day festival initially slate for April 24, 25, 26 and 28.

Festival ticket holders have been advised to retain their tickets as they will remain valid for the new dates of the Vintage Reggae, Reggae Party Cruise, Reggae On The Hill and Reggae Beach Party.