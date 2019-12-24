Here’s the weather report for Barbados, Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, a surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

This morning is expected to be mostly sunny, slightly hazy and breezy.

This evening and tonight are predicted to be mostly fair, slightly hazy and breezy.

Current air temperature: 25.9⁰C (6am)

Apparent temperature:

Winds are from E -ESE at 25 to 40 km/h.

The sun rose at 6.17 am and will set at 5.39 pm this evening.

Throughout yesterday, the temperature reached a high of 30⁰C during the morning and dropped to a minimum temperature of 24.3⁰C during the night.

Seabathers and seacraft operators can expect moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

High Tide

2.51 am and 2.10 pm

Low Tide

8.04 am and 9.00 pm