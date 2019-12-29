Barbados Weather Report- Sea bathers urged to exercise caution

Here’s the weather report for Sunday, December 29, 2019.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, the Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature.

This morning is expected to be mostly fair. Tonight is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with some brief scattered showers.

Current air temperature: 26.6⁰C (7am)

Apparent temperature:

Winds are from blowing from the E - ESE at 15 to 30 km/h.

The sun rose at 6.20 am and will set at 5.41 pm this evening.

Throughout yesterday, the temperature reached a high of 30.1⁰C during the morning and dropped to a minimum temperature of 25.7⁰C during the night.

Seabathers and seacraft operators can expect moderate in open water with swells from 2.0m to 2.5m.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

High Tide

6.23 am and 5.45 pm

Low Tide

11.34 am