Caribbean Airlines could soon be adding a new route to its roster.

Starting September 19, the airline is looking to offer service between Barbados and Dominica.

In a release dated September 8, the regional carrier said this latest offering is subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority.

The addition of Dominica to the network is part of the airline’s current strategic plan to expand into the Eastern Caribbean. The increase in commercial flights will auger well for trade and economic activity in the region.

The flight schedule, the airline said, is timed to facilitate easy connections to/from regional and international destinations including London, UK.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera stated: “Our Eastern Caribbean expansion with the addition of Dominica to our network. We have set up a temporary base in Barbados, providing much needed airlift to Dominica, St. Vincent, Grenada and St. Lucia, with more destinations to be added in the coming weeks."

He said the flight schedule is also designed to offer seamless connections to international destinations including London, via our expanded interline agreement with Virgin Atlantic.