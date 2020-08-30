JAMAICA: ‘Dispute over cow’ leaves father dead, son in police custody

A domestic dispute between a father and a son in Mount Carey, St James in Jamaica on Friday night, ended with 68-year-old Barry Shaw dead and his son in police custody.

According to the St James police, about 8.30, Shaw, a tour operator of Carey Village district in Mount Carey, and the son got involved in an argument over a cow which was allegedly killed by the son on Tuesday.

It is reported that the argument got heated and a fight subsequently ensued.

A machete was reportedly brought into play and the elder Shaw was chopped several times.

He reportedly died at the scene of the incident.

The machete was later seized by the police and the son was taken into custody.