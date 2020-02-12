Job cuts to hit Sagicor Barbados, St Lucia

Sagicor General Insurance has announced plans to restructure its operations in Barbados and St Lucia through a series of job cuts.

President and CEO, Keston Howell, said in a statement the restructuring is part of the company's ongoing efforts to "improve customer experience and deliver superior value in an ultra-competitive market".

Howell said the decision was taken after a strategic review of the company’s operations.

“The company is focused on the delivery of exceptional service to its clients and is continuously reviewing operations to improve efficiencies."

The CEO noted the company will work to ensure that those affected by the restructuring exercise "receive the necessary guidance and support to assist them through this process".

Sagicor General is one of the longest standing general insurance companies in the Caribbean, with operations in Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The company offers auto, home, travel and business insurance protection.