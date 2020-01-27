PHOTOS: Rihanna steps out glam for Roc Nation Brunch

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Brunch has become a main staple of the Grammy Weekend pre-party events and patrons came out in their finest to party with the hottest celebrities in the industry.

The event held in Los Angeles had a star-studded line up of patrons which included appearances by artistes like Bad Gal RiRi, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kelly Rowland and many others.

Rocnation PreGrammy Event 2020

With a myriad of stars coming out to support and mingle at the event it was no surprise that Rihanna stepped out looking amazing as per "nusual".

The Westbury Road superstar came decked out in a gold shimmering dress with an oversized jacket by Bottega Venetta with her hair styled in a loose bun with side bangs. Ri posed for pics with T.I. and DJ Khaled and others.

The annual event has come to be viewed as a centerpiece for Black American music culture with industry leaders and the top ranked musicians in attendance.

Beyonce and Jay Z, of course, took the time to snap a few pictures and stunt on everyone at this event.

Even though Rihanna was not nominated for any Grammy awards or even hinting at the release date for her album, it is clear she is still very close to those in the music fraternity.

Here's to hoping she keeps everyone on the edge of their seats waiting and her foot on their necks looking this good in 2020.