Shabba Ranks will make his first appearance at the Grenada Music Festival this year.

Shabba will be joined on the cast by other Jamaican acts such as Marcia Griffith, Romain Virgo and Cocoa Tea.

Trinidadian soca star Nadia Batson and Bajan band Krosfyah will represent for soca alongside a host of Grenadian acts including Lavaman and V'ghn.

International Grammy-award winning band Kool and the Gang will also perform.

The Grenada Music Festival takes place from June 5 to June 7 at Quarantine Park.