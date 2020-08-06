Spice celebrates her birthday by purchasing a new home in Atlanta

It's been a day for celebration for Jamaican dancehall artiste Grace Hamilton, famously known as Spice.

August 6 marks not only Jamaica's Independence Day, but also Spice's birthday and the Queen of Dancehall spared no expense.

The mother of two celebrated by buying a house in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spice took to social media to commemorate this momentous occasion with her fans.

Known for her famous birthday bash, she upheld her reputation by hosting a blue-themed party. While the gents wore blue shirts, several of her female guests were outfitted in blue and adorned in blue wigs in honour of the birthday girl.

Some of the members from the reality television series, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta was also present for the festivities.