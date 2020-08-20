Two Bajans receive Chevening Scholarships

Barbadians Toni Thorne and Danielle Howell are the latest recipients of The Chevening Scholarship.



The news of their acceptance was announced today by the British High Commission to Bridgetown, along with the names of seven other awardees across the region from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.



British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Janet Douglas said she is pleased to see the number of scholarships awarded to the region this year.

“I am heartened to see that Barbados and the islands of the Eastern Caribbean have produced nine more outstanding Chevening scholars this year, replicating the same level of success from 2019," Douglas said.

The Chevening Scholarships scheme is the global scholarship programme of the British government that awards scholarships to individuals seen as having exceptional leadership potential and enabling recipients to study one-year Masters courses in a range of subject areas at UK universities.



The British High Commissioner went on to say that the UK remains committed to providing educational opportunities to the Eastern Caribbean and encouraged others to take part in the programme.



The 2020 Chevening Scholars are:

Barbados - Toni Thorne pursuing an MBA in Business Administration at University of Cambridge with The Cambridge Commonwealth, European & International Trust



Barbados - Danielle Howell pursuing an MSc in Coastal and Marine Resource Management at University of Portsmouth



Antigua and Barbuda - A’Shante O’Keiffe pursuing an MSc in Education at University of Edinburgh



Antigua and Barbuda - Loretta Benjamin pursuing an MSc in Strategic Management of Projects at UCL (University College London)



Antigua and Barbuda - Simone Dias pursuing an MSc in Urban Regeneration and Development at University of Manchester



Dominica - Naomi Matthew pursuing an MSc in Development Economics at University of Nottingham



Grenada - Olvine Holas pursuing an MSc in International Business and Emerging Markets University of Edinburgh



St Lucia - Keryn Nelson pursuing an MSc in Media Communication and Development at London School of Economics and Political Science



St Vincent and the Grenadines - Franz George pursuing an MSc in Industrial/Organisational and Business Psychology at UCL (University College London)



Congrats to all the recipients!