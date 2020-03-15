WATCH: Bajans, Haitian respond to COVID-19 outbreak

"Do not go home and hug up and kiss up your children while still wearing your work clothes", especially if you work in scrubs.

This was advice from one worker whose employer has already provided training and education since the novel coronavirus breached the Caribbean border.

He said that people need to practice the good hygiene that their parents and grandparents enforced in days goneby.

One snocone vendor who has a young baby said that she ensures that she has hand sanitizer and washes her hand multiple times daily.

A young man was confused by the viral videos showing Bajans panic buying because he thought better.

Meanwhile, for a Bridgetown-located tattoo artist cleanliness and being sterile are a norm. Caleb said that he is accustomed to sanitary conditions but he does believe that in light of the COVID-19, persons can take their hygienic practices up "a notch".

