WATCH: There is "One Love" between Cayman and Barbados

When Barbadian George Jones finished his acceptance speech at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation's 26th Annual Awards, where he won the Silver Star for Creativity, everyone thought the show was just winding down.

But they were wrong.

What the folks in the back knew was that something was up, because moments after he left the stage, George motioned to his two former bandmates from Square One, Terry "Mexican" Arthur and Andy "Blood" Armstrong, who were there all the way from Barbados, to meet him backstage.

The trio would later meet on stage and perform "Save the last dance" and were then joined on stage by Caymanian, Brent Mclean to sing "One Love".

There was clearly no lack of love among the Barbadian trio and including the beautiful voice of a Caymanian in the mix just made the vibes even sweeter.