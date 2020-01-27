'Fuh de luv uh Bim': We Gatherin' reaches Toronto

In the spirit of coming togetherness, Bajans and Bajans at heart joined in the 'We Gatherin' activities in Toronto, Canada.

We Gatherin' is a celebration of all things Bajan as part of Prime Minister's Mia Mottley 2020 vision.

During a recent speech the PM said the events are intended to bring Barbadians from all corners of the globe home this year.

Fuh De Luv Uh Bim; We Gatherin Toronto

"For all Barbadians….those at home and those anywhere in the world …… Bajans by birth, Bajans by descent, Bajans by choice… and those who love Barbados…… to join heads, hands and hearts to help “build the best Barbados…. together”.

For those Barbadians living abroad who were not able to make it home, there was a taste of the festivities in Toronto over the weekend.

On Saturday night, patrons who attended the We Gaterin' Toronto event saw performances from Mikey and Leadpipe. The event was hosted by Invest Barbados, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) and Marville Travel Limited.

It was held at the Peter and Paul Banquet Hall in Scarborough and was met with a large reception of patrons who took part in the Parish Booth Competition, karaoke, and Barbadian food and drinks.

In attendance of the event were Canadian High Commissioner Reginald Farley, Members of the We Gatherin' Secretariat Selma Green and Pat Parris as well as Barbados' Ambassador to the UN, Liz Thompson.

With 11 months left to go in the We Gatherin' calendar, Barbadians can expect to see more events hosted in the diaspora leading up to Independence Day.

To paraphrase Mikey: "We are one big family".