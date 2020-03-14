West Indies suspends cricket season amid Coronavirus concerns

Cricket West Indies (CWI), acting on the recommendation of its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), has taken the decision to suspend all its tournaments and face-to-face group meetings from March 16 onwards, for a minimum of 30 days.

The move is being taken out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Major events across the sporting world have been taking action over recent days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CWI tournaments affected are:

Last two rounds of the West Indies Championship

The Women's CMI Super 50 Cup

Regional Under 15s Boys Championship

Regional Under 19s Girls Championship

All urgent CWI Board matters will be addressed via teleconference.

Dr Israel Dowlat, the CWI's chief medical officer, said: "The health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus."

Dr Donovan Bennett, the chairman of MAC, said the decision was in accordance with medical best practice and an "abundance" of caution.

"We are acting based on medical best practice as well as in an abundance of caution. The ongoing gathering of even small groups of spectators, cricketers and match officials could pose a risk to some persons of contracting the virus and being stranded in quarantine in a non-resident country for a prolonged period. Clearly this pandemic is still evolving, and we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the Caribbean."

CWI has also advised all territorial boards and local cricket associations to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health.