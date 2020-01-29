Winair flight makes emergency landing in St Maarten

A Windward Islands Airways International (Winair) flight which departed St Maarten for Curacao was forced to return to SXM airport after several minutes in the air as a result of engine trouble.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 28, January 2020.

The airline says Winair flight 806 departed SXM airport on Tuesday morning when approximately after 10 minutes, the left engine shut down.

The aircraft returned to SXM airport where it landed safely and all safety protocols and procedures of the Princess Juliana International Airport and Winair were followed.

A maintenance team from Guadeloupe was dispatched to troubleshoot and repair the engine.

The airline notes that the ATR 42 in question are robust regional turboprop aircraft with an ETOPS (extended-range twin-engine performance standards) certification, which both the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600 versions were granted by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Winair states this means that they are capable to fly with one engine for 120 flight minutes from any airport at which they can land.