Eleven-year-old Maria Marshall has got a big future ahead of her and if she sticks to her 'Little Thoughts on Big Matters' way of thinking, it will be a green future too.

Today (November 20), World Children's Day, Prime Minister Mia Mottley met, sat and chatted with the young Harrison College first form student.

The World is learning Maria's name since her interview with Orlando Bloom under the UNICEF banner.

But who is Maria?

Here are some facts about Maria Marshall:

1. She attended Blackman and Gollop Primary School.

2. She remembers that Prime Minister Mia Mottley came to her primary school last year for a visit and she excitedly told Barbados' leader, "You shook my friend's hand".

3. "I like to talk a lot."

4. She likes to play Ark Survival. It's a video game. "I like it a lot. It is about the environment and has in trees, and animals and all those good things."

5. "I love to draw". When the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Culture John King asked her what she would like to draw, she said a composition drawing showing the impact of littering with a person incorrectly disposing of a cup and a bird carrying it and it dropping in the ocean and a fish choking on it. "Something like that".

6. She reminds Prime Minister Mottley of one person - "You remind me of Rihanna". The PM complimented her confidence.

7. She wants an army of environmentalists. PM Mottley said: "See! Rihanna has the Navy and you want an army!"

8. When school resumes to some greater sense of normalcy, she would like to ask her principal if she could form a Club at school for people to share their recycling ideas. PM Mottley said she name it "Little Thoughts on Big Matters".

9. Maria has won two awards for her original 'Little Thoughts on Big Matters' video. She won the UNDP SIFF 2019 and a filmmaker award from NIFCA 2019.

10. Her main message to the world is "We only have one environment and one Earth so we must protect it."

Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Switzerland may have Greta Thunburg, "and Barbados has Maria!" She told Maria, she wants her to help Barbados win this fight against climate change to save the environment.

The Prime Minister bumped elbows with Maria and gifted her an Apple iPad tablet. The grateful child accepted the token admitting that she was without this educational tool.