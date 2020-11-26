Barbadian Trey Cumberbatch can hold his head a bit higher after being named the Commonwealth Caribbean Rhodes Scholar for 2021.



The news was announced on Tuesday by Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason after conducting interviews in-person and virtually with eight candidates from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Grenada, and Dominica.



Less than 24 hours after the announcement, the 23-year-old Cumberbatch was still very much taken back by the news as this is his second time applying for the coveted international scholarship.

Trey Cumberbatch Rhodes Scholar 2021

"It is still an emotional rollercoaster. Everything just hit me at once and I am not going to lie, I cried. I have dealt with so many rejections and so many doors being closed. I wanted to study overseas for a long time but quite frankly I couldn't afford it from my own pocket. And then I had applied for Rhodes in 2018 and I got as far as the interview, but obviously I didn't get through so there is that fear in my mind again. Suppose I am the person that goes up twice and gets rejected twice. So I am glad it wasn't, to be honest," Trey Cumberbatch said.

Cumberbatch is a former student of The Alexandra School and did a triple minor in Gender and Development Studies, Psychology and Sociology, and now holds a BSc in Psychology with first-class honors from the UWI, Cave Hill campus.



Thanks to the scholarship, he intends to study for an MSc in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation at the University of Oxford.

Dame Sandra praised the applicants in her address, saying: “Yet again this year, we have been given a cadre of very erudite, intelligent and articulate young Caribbean people. Each one of them could easily have been given the scholarship because they have vision, and we know that wherever they go, as our Barbadian anthem says, they will do credit to our nation.”

Cumberbatch told Loop News that he plans to use his degree to shape Barbados’ mental health policy.

"I realise that policy is the best way to tackle mental health because it is a very overarching societal issue where we don't understand the value and importance of mental health. So because of that, we are not prioritizing it. I want to be involved in the development of that policy,” he explained when interviewed at his home.

Trey went on to credit his close friends, relatives, his late mother - Shirnell Greenidge-Cumberbatch, and his dad, Dave Cumberbatch, for his achievement.

The Rhodes Scholarship was first awarded in 1902, and selectors focus on finding outstanding young people with the potential to lead, who will make an impact for good in the world later in life.



The selection committees around the world choose candidates based not only on intellect but also on character, leadership, and commitment to service.

Cumberbatch was the only Barbadian amongst the cohort interviewed this year, with two candidates from St Lucia, two from Trinidad and Tobago and one each from Grenada, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda.