Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) operations in the Eastern Division resulted in 52 people being ticketed for failure to wear a face covering in public.

The operation took place in the Mayaro district yesterday (September 6) between 10 am and 4 pm, under the supervisions of Senior Superintendent Aguilal and Inspector Richardson.

Under the current regulations passed under the Public Health Ordinance, they'll have to pay TT $1,000 (BBD $298.27) There are exemptions for people with medical conditions, children under eight years of age, anyone fleeing from danger or where it is necessary to remove the mask to eat and drink.

On Saturday, during the virtual media conference, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the TTPS had received the ticket books to enforce the mandatory mask-wearing policy implemented by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.