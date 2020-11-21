Postal Service: No bottles or liquids for mailing to the USA

Packages containing bottles and or liquids will not be accepted for posting to the USA during this temporary window.

The Barbados Postal Service is still temporarily accepting mail for posting to the USA until Tuesday, December 15, just no liquids - alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

The public is also asked to note that delays in the delivery of mail are to be expected, and that delivery before Christmas is not guaranteed.

Mail items destined to Antigua, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Vincent and Canada continue to be accepted. The Barbados Postal Service will continue to deliver all incoming international mail from the USA and other countries; as well as mail posted locally. The public will be notified when regular service to the USA resumes beyond December 15.