Sugar Bay Barbados has once again been chosen as a winner in the Top 25 All-Inclusive Hotels in the Caribbean category of the 2020 TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice® awards.

In addition to copping top award, the Sugar Bay also came out on top in the Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best category for Best All-Inclusive in the Caribbean.

The prestigious awards are based on traveller reviews and given to the ‘best of the best’ for service, quality, and customer satisfaction. Categories are international and regional, and include everything from the top hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions,and even brands and products.

General Manager of Sugar Bay Barbados, Morgan Seale said:

“We are very happy and proud to receive these prestigious awards from Tripadvisor as it speaks to the promise we made over the last five years of to continuously improve our product and service. We saw something in the property and based on our family’s commitment to continued investment in the local economy, decided to purchase and renovate to create a gorgeous 100% Bajan family-owned resort."

Seale also said the resort, which employs approximately 300 Barbadians, has plans to lead the development of the local hotel industry.

Sales and Marketing Manager of Sugar Bay Barbados, Jamal Griffith said the awards are not only a great distinction for the hotel, but also for Barbados.

"This shows that Barbadian owned all-inclusive properties like us, can compete with the bigger and more popular all inclusive destinations, like Jamaican, Punta Cana and Cancun, and can stand against international brands while focusing on the unique things that make us inherently Bajan," Griffith noted.

The annual awards, now in its 18th year, is the only travel industry awards based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world. The travel planning and booking site determines the winners based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.